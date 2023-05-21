Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS.
Deere & Company Stock Down 1.9 %
DE stock opened at $363.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.74. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Deere & Company by 561.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after purchasing an additional 451,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,112,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
