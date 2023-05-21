Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Hits $10.22 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $10.22 or 0.00037613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $107.67 million and $121,528.58 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

