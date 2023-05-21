Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cummins worth $22,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $216.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.84.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.