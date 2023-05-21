Cronos One Day Volume Reaches $4.44 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $4.44 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00053340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00038945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

