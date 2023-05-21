Critical Survey: Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Blue Group and Versus Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $146.41 million 6.70 -$110.71 million ($0.26) -20.88 Versus Systems $1.11 million 5.78 -$21.76 million ($10.09) -0.06

Versus Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Blue Group. Global Blue Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Blue Group and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group -19.15% N/A -4.09% Versus Systems -2,090.47% -103.69% -79.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Blue Group and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Versus Systems has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,643.76%. Given Versus Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Versus Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; and Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

