CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 3,675 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in International Business Machines by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.26. 4,306,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

