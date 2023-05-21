CoreCap Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $420.44. 3,873,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,887. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.39. The company has a market capitalization of $313.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

