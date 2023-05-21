CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 32,927 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $31,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,456,000 after acquiring an additional 340,683 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Finally, WealthSpring Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.68. 1,363,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,758. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

