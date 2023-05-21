Conflux Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Conflux has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $858.24 million and $68.74 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,180.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00339390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.49 or 0.00553659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00067442 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.00428710 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003671 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,880,427,158 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

