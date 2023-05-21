Compound Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.79 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Compound token can now be bought for $34.64 or 0.00129324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $258.47 million and $8.79 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00062036 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00039146 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00028067 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,460,510 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,459,818.56481111 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.61764867 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $7,501,521.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.