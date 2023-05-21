Comparing EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) & W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey 0 1 4 0 2.80 EastGroup Properties 0 5 5 0 2.50

W. P. Carey presently has a consensus price target of $86.80, indicating a potential upside of 26.29%. EastGroup Properties has a consensus price target of $170.20, indicating a potential upside of 4.57%. Given W. P. Carey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey 47.26% 8.47% 4.20% EastGroup Properties 32.86% 8.40% 4.20%

Dividends

W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. W. P. Carey pays out 119.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties pays out 129.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years and EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. W. P. Carey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey $1.48 billion 9.94 $599.14 million $3.56 19.31 EastGroup Properties $487.02 million 14.55 $186.18 million $3.87 42.06

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than EastGroup Properties. W. P. Carey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats EastGroup Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc. is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments. The company was founded by William Polk Carey in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

