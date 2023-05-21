Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.5 %

COLM opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average of $86.82. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Further Reading

