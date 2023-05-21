CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

CNA Financial stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 34,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

