Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.50. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 60,421 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 12.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

