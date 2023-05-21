Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 783,953 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 783,953 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.91% of Workday worth $389,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $195.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $206.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of -135.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.89 and its 200 day moving average is $185.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

