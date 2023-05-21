Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $589.24 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 303,097 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.63% of Intuitive Surgical worth $589,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.50.

ISRG stock opened at $313.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $315.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

