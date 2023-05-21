Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $412.41 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 718,040 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $412,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in EQT by 569.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $36.23 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

