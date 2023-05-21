ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NYSE:EMO opened at $28.92 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $908,800.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,157,127 shares in the company, valued at $61,348,691.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 72.3% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

