Cim LLC Sells 398 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cim LLC trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $143.91 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day moving average is $138.03.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,833 shares of company stock worth $51,272,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

