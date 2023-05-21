Cim LLC Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cim LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.21 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

