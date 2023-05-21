Cim LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cim LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 2.8% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 26.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.35.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $446.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $431.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

