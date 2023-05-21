Cim LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

IVV stock opened at $420.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The company has a market capitalization of $313.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

