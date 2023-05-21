Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

CB stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $201.18. 1,670,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,782. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

