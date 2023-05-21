Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $170.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.97. The company had a trading volume of 410,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,446. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $181.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $166,849,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $143,583,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $128,428,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

