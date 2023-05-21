Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHH. TheStreet lowered Choice Hotels International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $120.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $133.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,003.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,837 shares of company stock worth $9,365,231 in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

