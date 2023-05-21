Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.65.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.23. 8,100,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

