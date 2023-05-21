Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 165.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,149 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

CHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

NASDAQ CHK traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.22. 1,519,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,122. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

