Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 201 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NEE traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,338,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,414. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02. The company has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

