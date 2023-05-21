Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after buying an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.64. 47,390,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,642,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $318.28. The company has a market cap of $773.20 billion, a PE ratio of 179.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.