Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $431,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.19, for a total value of $96,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $745,107.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,133 shares of company stock worth $42,146,037. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY traded up $12.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $954.30. 492,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,869. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $884.54 and a 200-day moving average of $848.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

