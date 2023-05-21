Chain (XCN) Trading 2.5% Higher This Week

Chain (XCN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a market cap of $46.34 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chain

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,153,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,922,606,380 tokens. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

