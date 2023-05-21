C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of CFFI opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.28. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
