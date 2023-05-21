Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.16

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and traded as high as $12.31. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 49,214 shares changing hands.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

