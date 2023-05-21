CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CEL-SCI in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $2.56 on Thursday. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.66.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Capital Management purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

