CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.54 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $56.54 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00025319 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018196 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,893.48 or 1.00015520 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07424899 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $11,299,596.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

