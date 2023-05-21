CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Plans Dividend of $0.43

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from CCFNB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.42.

CCFNB Bancorp Stock Performance

CCFN opened at $39.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37. CCFNB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

About CCFNB Bancorp

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full-service banking through First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, and the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

