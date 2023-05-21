Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $51,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $198.97. 1,798,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,527. The company has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.84.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

