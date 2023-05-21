Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Acquires 158,460 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 131.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,460 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Regency Centers worth $17,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,432. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Regency Centers announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

