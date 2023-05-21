Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTLT. Bank of America cut Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

NYSE:CTLT traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.17. 15,859,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.33. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

