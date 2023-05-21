Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Thursday.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 18.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

