Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPE. Citigroup cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.63.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $64.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,250 shares of company stock worth $944,795 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

