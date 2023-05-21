CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.20

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.20 and traded as high as C$30.36. CAE shares last traded at C$30.10, with a volume of 572,624 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.78.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.10.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

