Brokerages Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT at $18.00

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 537.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 29.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

