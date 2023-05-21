Brokerages Set ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target at $4.10

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 37,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $113,160.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 37,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $113,160.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 28,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $84,650.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,556.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

ThredUp Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ThredUp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ThredUp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in ThredUp by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ThredUp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ThredUp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDUP stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.77.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

