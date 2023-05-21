Brokerages Set Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Price Target at $101.75

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDXAY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sodexo in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Sodexo Price Performance

Shares of SDXAY opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

