Brokerages Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Price Target at $15.64

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KREF stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 356.67 and a current ratio of 356.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $746.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.84.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.91%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -260.61%.

In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,941.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,941.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $454,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 257,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 44,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Articles

