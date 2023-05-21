Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Price Target at $6.33

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KGC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

