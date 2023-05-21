Brokerages Set Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gray Television by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after purchasing an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE GTN opened at $7.89 on Friday. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $751.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.