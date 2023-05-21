Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Price Target at $240.00

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Barclays has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 33,931.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,401 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Barclays by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,930,000 after buying an additional 4,013,456 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barclays by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 2,785,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Barclays by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 1,841,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Barclays by 1,124.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,595,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 1,465,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.