Brokerages Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Target Price at $43.30

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMYGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APEMY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Aperam Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. Aperam has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $43.40.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4531 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

About Aperam

(Get Rating)

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.