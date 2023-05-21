Brokerages Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Target Price at $43.30

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APEMY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Aperam Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. Aperam has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $43.40.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

About Aperam

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4531 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

